ODM legislators split over new currency order

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s allies are split over the new currency unveiled on Saturday by the Central Bank of Kenya.

A group led by chairman John Mbadi and secretary Edwin Sifuna wants the new notes recalled for flouting the Constitution with the “image” of founding President Jomo Kenyatta.

But another team Tuesday backed the introduction of the new notes warning their colleagues that their opposition would hamper the fight against graft.

MPs Junet Mohamed (Suna East), T.J. Kajwang (Ruaraka), Opondo Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), James Nyikal (Seme) and Alego Usonga’s Sam Atandi welcomed the new banknotes.

They said the move by CBK will bolster President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war on corruption.

The MPs addressed the press at Parliament buildings, a day after their colleagues condemned the new bills.

They gave the notes a clean bill of health, exposing a rift in ODM.

They said the contested image is not a portrait of a person but the photograph of a statue.

The Constitution bars CBK from using portraits of people in national currencies.

The MPs asked those in court or mulling opposition to the new currency to look at the bigger picture instead of focusing on a statue.