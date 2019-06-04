ODM legislators split over new currency order

• Lawmakers say CBK decision will bolster President Uhuru Kenyatta's war on corruption
•They say the contested image is not a portrait of a person but the photograph of a statue.
ODM leader Raila Odinga’s allies are split over the new currency unveiled on Saturday by the Central Bank of Kenya.
A group led by chairman John Mbadi and secretary Edwin Sifuna wants the new notes recalled for flouting the Constitution with the “image” of founding President Jomo Kenyatta.
But another team Tuesday backed the introduction of the new notes warning their colleagues that their opposition would hamper the fight against graft.
MPs Junet Mohamed (Suna East), T.J. Kajwang (Ruaraka), Opondo Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), James Nyikal (Seme) and Alego Usonga’s Sam Atandi welcomed the new banknotes.
They said the move by CBK will bolster President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war on corruption.
The MPs addressed the press at Parliament buildings, a day after their colleagues condemned the new bills.
They gave the notes a clean bill of health, exposing a rift in ODM.
They said the contested image is not a portrait of a person but the photograph of a statue.
The Constitution bars CBK from using portraits of people in national currencies.
The MPs asked those in court or mulling opposition to the new currency to look at the bigger picture instead of focusing on a statue.
“Some people are keeping money in houses. We need to support things that make our life better. There is no face of human beings on the currency. What I see is the KICC building and a statue of another person,” Junet said.
“We have been using the old currency since 2010. If anyone had issues, why did they not state it then? Those opposing [the directive] simply don’t want the graft war escalated,” he said.
He said, “It seems the opponents have not understood the essence of the new currency. Let us support steps to devour the corruption dragon. The new currency is the biggest step in the fight against corruption.”
The enhanced security features will assist in dealing with counterfeiting, money laundering, as well as tame illicit financial flows, the group says.
Party members opposed to the new currency say it is an affront to the constitution by bearing the image of the first president.
Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said in a tweet that the new bills were in violation of Article 231 of the Constitution, a matter that is now before the court.
But Kajwang said the matter of constitutionality of the note is a petty argument and "a matter of details".
“The thinking of crusaders in the fight against graft is to prevent a breach of banking institutions. The new currency will sort the issue of money launders and people starving the nation of cash by hoarding income,” he said.
“It will help in the much-awaited lifestyle audit as keeping money in the house doesn't help us as a country,” the Ruaraka MP added.
Nyikal said: “The main issues are that CBK is obeying the law and is aiding the fight against corruption. Article 231 of the Constitution speaks of the face of a person. What we have is the face of a statue. The focus should be on corruption.”
“People keeping money under mattresses is something we must fight. The proposal has proved to be working elsewhere.”
Kaluma said the new bills introduced during the Madaraka Day celebrations are an instant treatment for corruption.
He argued, “The new currency is a good thing since the money has to go to the bank. I commend CBK for the bold decision. The DCI, EACC should second officers to every bank and to forex bureaus.”
Nyando MP Jared Okello said the war on graft isn’t easy to win and lots of strategies must be employed.
“We have to fully embrace this new scheme. The war on corruption must be fought, we must support the president in this fight,” he said.
Edited by O. Owino