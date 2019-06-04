New banknotes shouldn't bear Kenyatta's image - ODM

ODM party chairman John Mbadi has said the party fully supports the new banknotes launched by the Central Bank of Kenya.

However, Mbadi said the party is against the notes bearing a portrait image of an individual.

Addressing the press on Tuesday from Parliament buildings, Mbadi said the new generation notes that have the image of the first President Jomo Kenyatta violated the Constitution.

“Even the current notes bear Moi and Kenyatta's images. The KICC statue is still a portrait. It was not proper but we balance that with economic situation and corruption. The ones that have been printed can be used but the new notes should comply with the law during the next printing,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi said CBK should also backdate the deadline for exchange of the older notes for newer ones from October 1 to August 1, 2019.