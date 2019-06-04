MP Were asks police to hasten probe into aide's murder

Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were wants the police to intensify and hasten investigations into the killing of Jerry Ouma, one of his aides.

Were at the same time denied that he has been hiding.

“I’m hearing the reports that police are looking for me from you (media). I have been at home and I’m now heading to Nairobi. If they call me I will go record a statement, I’m ready and available,” he said at Kisumu International Airport on Monday.

The MP alleged that some senior police officers were plotting to interfere with investigations.

“I’m privy to information that some senior police officers want to interfere with investigations into the incident. Police should do their work independently without being influenced.”

Were told his constituents to remain calm as police conduct investigations. He said that former MCA Sam Okumu should record a statement over the chaos in which Ouma, an ODM and NG-CDF official, died. Ouma died on Sunday at Rachuonyo Level 4 Hospital.

Police plan to obtain CCTV footage from the hotel to help them in their investigations.

Another aide, Larmone Andiege, is being treated at an Oyugis hospital. The two were attacked on Sunday for allegedly stabbing Kennedy Okong’o in the stomach. The victim is being treated at a Kisii hospital.

Were said he was at the hotel when the chaos broke out but disassociated himself from the fracas. The hotel is owned by a senior police officer.

He asked why nobody had been arrested. “The family is in pain. Kenyans are wondering why the killers have not been arrested,” he said.

Homa Bay Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer Daniel Wachira had earlier told journalists that they were looking for the MP to record a statement.

