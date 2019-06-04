Madaraka terror suspects to remain in custody till next week

Three people arrested at the weekend on suspicion of planning a terror attack will remain in custody until next week.

Thomas Okali and Adan Galgai will be held for 10 days, while Abdulmajeed Njenga will be detained for seven days, pending investigations. Investigating officer Geoffrey Busolo had asked for 15 days to finalise investigations.

A Milimani court heard that they planned to attack Narok Stadium during Madaraka Day celebrations on Saturday.

Galgai was arrested on Friday by military police in Narok Stadium on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activities. He lives in Eastleigh estate, Nairobi, and police believe he has connections with al Shabaab.

At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of one national identity card and another card inscribed with ‘National Security’. Both were confiscated for verification.

Okali was arrested on Saturday in Mlango Kubwa estate, Nairobi, on suspicion he was Galgai’s associate and was in communication with him as he "conducted surveillance" in Narok.

He was in possession of a mobile phone, two flash discs and several sim cards. All have been taken for forensic analysis.

The officers said the investigations are complex and involve a number of agencies.

Njenga, a Mombasa resident, was arrested in Narok on Saturday near the stadium. He was unable to explain why he was in Narok for the function. He comes from Kiembeni estate in the coastal town.

Njenga was arrested over possible involvement in terrorism surveillance and intended terrorist attack. His phone was confiscated for examination.

The officers informed the court that they believe Njenga was conducting surveillance in a plan to carry out a terror attack.

The prosecution said he had an associate who is still at large. The detectives said if released, he could interfere with the investigations, the arrest of his associate and plan more attacks.

Meanwhile, another terror suspect was arraigned on suspicion of carrying out surveillance on St Mark's Anglican Church, Nairobi.

Issa Chacha Rioba will remain in custody after senior principal magistrate Peter Ooko allowed the prosecution to detain him for five more days.

Rioba was arrested on Sunday at the church by police officers from Spring Valley station. He informed the officers that he was from Kibera and was proceeding to a construction site around Spring Valley but he failed to disclose where exactly the site was.

The investigating officer, Benard Ndirangu, said his team needed to obtain CCTV footage around the church and the surrounding premises suspected to have been visited by the suspect for the past six months.

They will also seek call data records for detailed analysis.

Rioba burst into tears after the court allowed the prosecution to detain him. He said his wife had just moved in with him to Kibera from Kuria in Migori county.

He said his wife is new in town and did not have any source of income she would rely on in his absence.

