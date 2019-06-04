Floods displace families in Naivasha

The ongoing rain in parts of the country continues to wreck havoc in Naivasha, displacing families and leaving a trail of destruction.

The most affected areas are Moi Ndabi, Ndabibi and Kipkonyo villages where families were forced to spend the night in the cold after their houses were flooded.

Floods from the hilly areas of Maella washed away infrastructure that was repaired recently.

Maella MCA Gathariki Kamanu said women and children were the most affected as they sought safer areas to stay overnight.

Kamanu said road connection to the three villages was cut off and transport disrupted.

“Water gushing from the nearby hills in Maella flooded farms and homes and some of the families had to seek assistance from their neighbours,” he said.

Kamanu advised the families affected to seek alternative areas to settle temporarily until when the rains subside.

“The Meteorological Department has indicated that these are some of the areas likely to witness heavy rains and what we can do is to take precautionary measures,” he said.

The MCA said with increased rain, fault lines have developed in the ward cutting out roads and farms.

The same condition was witnessed in Naivasha town after the rain water flooded business premises.

Business owners in key streets including Kenyatta Avenue, Kariuki Chotara and Mama Ngina were left counting losses following the downpour.

The situation was worsened by blocked drainage around the town after the contractor working rehabilitation abandoned the works.

Silvia Cherotich who operates a chemist said water flooded her shop destroying drugs worth thousands of shillings.

“The contractor working on the drainage system is to blame for the mess as he has failed to complete the rehabilitation works,” she said.

Daniel Mureithi said that tens of entities especially in Katiba House where several offices are located were affected.

“We are calling on the county government to investigate this contractor who left the works midway forcing us to undergo untold suffering,” he said.