EACC raid Kisumu Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo's house

This has been confirmed by the EACC Western Region Boss Ignatius Wekesa.

Kisumu county assembly speaker Onyango Oloo. Photo/Faith Matete
EACC detectives are currently raiding the houses of Kisumu Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo.

Oloo 's Milimani house and another house in Mamboleo were raided before the commission headed to the county assembly.

The raids are part of investigations into the loss of millions of shillings used for the construction of Kisumu Lake Basin Development Authority mall.

Oloo was the chairman of the authority before running for the Kisumu central MP post,  and later becoming the assembly speaker. 

Other raids are also being conducted in other suspects' houses across the country. 

This has been confirmed by the EACC Western Region Boss Ignatius Wekesa. 

The EACC CEO will issue a statement from Nairobi.

by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
News
04 June 2019 - 09:45

