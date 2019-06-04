DusitD2 hotel to re-open in August, months after terror attack

DusitD2 hotel is set to re-open in August 2019 almost seven months after the terror attack on January 15 that left 21 people dead, forced its closure.

Four of the deceased were full-time employees and two were contracted security staff of the hotel.

However, no guests were harmed in the attack.

The hotel's Corporate Communications Officer Ravisada Angkeeros in a statement on Tuesday promised enhanced safety and the well-being of their guests and employees after the re-opening.