DUSIT RE-OPENING

DusitD2 hotel to re-open in August, months after terror attack

The hotel promised enhanced safety and well-being of their guests and employees.

In Summary

• DusitD2 hotel was closed on January 15 after a terror attack.

• The complex has been under renovation since.

Eplosives experts gather evidence from the car suspected to have been used by the attackers outside DusitD2
Image: Monicah Mwangi

DusitD2 hotel is set to re-open in August 2019 almost seven months after the terror attack on January 15 that left 21 people dead, forced its closure.

Four of the deceased were full-time employees and two were contracted security staff of the hotel.

However, no guests were harmed in the attack.

 
 

The hotel's Corporate Communications Officer Ravisada Angkeeros in a statement on Tuesday promised enhanced safety and the well-being of their guests and employees after the re-opening.

During the time of our closure, we have taken the time to train our staff in various aspects including customer service in line with the global Dusit hotels and resorts service charter.
Dusit D2 Hotel Corporate Communications Officer Ravisada Angkeeros

"In order to reinforce the safety of our guests we have also enhanced security measures right from the entrance of the 14 Riverside complex to the hotel," the statement reads.

The attack on the DusitD2 hotel complex by Al Shabaab militants was in retaliation for US President Donald Trump's decision to declare Jerusalem the capital city of Israel, al Shabaab said.

SITE Intelligence Group, an NGO that specialises in tracking and analysing global extremist groups, said the jihadists presented a detailed report on the attack through its media unit al-Mujahideen Movement.

However, the report did not reveal details of the report apart from mentioning that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri ordered the attack.

The report said Zawahiri directed the militants to target "Western and Zionist" interests in response to Trump's announcement.

by Lyndsay Nyawira
News
04 June 2019 - 13:34

