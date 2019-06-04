EXPERT COMMENT

Deploying spies in schools would turn society into a police state, do more harm than good

In Summary

• It would suppress freedom of speech, expression, assembly, academic inquiry without fear of reprisal.

• NIS and  DCI already have sources, let's continue to use them.

Logo of National Intelligence Services NIS

Of course, any government would want to know what its citizens are doing at any point in time to ensure their security.

The right to security, more so physical security, is one reason a government is established so I would not be surprised if it wants to know who is planning anything that can harm its citizens.

But one must careful not to have such security present in an intrusive manner that veers off from its mandate.

 

Already the government has enough officials in schools. Teachers are government functionaries, employees of government through the Teachers Service Commission.

I am sure that even if the government does not deploy any such security officials in schools, the NIS and DCI have always worked informally through people they recruit that help them access intelligence on what is going on.

The impact of deploying such a person, particularly on the fundamental rights and freedom of the school community, is cause for alarm.

When people know there is a constant presence of government security officials, that it will limit their freedom of expression, association, assembly and therefore that is the kind intrusive presence in an institution whose effect (and perhaps purpose) is completely different from intelligence gathering.

I would not approve any deployment of security officers within schools because schools are supposed to enjoy academic freedom without fear or any victimisation.

For me, coming immediately after the University Act was amended, and which has paralysed students' movement at the college level, I would be hesitant to give a seal of approval — even as I recognise any government would want to know what its citizens are doing, to gather intelligence for ensuring their security.

The harm that such deployment will cause outweighs the good intended. I would therefore be cautious and urge wet continue with ways it has been gathering its intelligence.

 

It would convert the entire society into a police state, which is not healthy to flourishing democratic society as envisaged in the Constitution of Kenya adopted in 2010.

Presiding Convener of Civil Society Reference Group spoke to the Star

by Suba Churchill
News
04 June 2019 - 06:00

