CBK sets tough rules for Sh1,000 notes

The Central Bank of Kenya has issued tough guidelines for those wishing to exchange Sh1,000 old-generation notes for new ones.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge told a press conference on Monday that Monday the process will be thorough and conform to Banking Circular No 1 of 2016 on bank transactions and anti-money laundering regulations.

For instance, those wishing to replace old-generation Sh1,000 notes with a value of more than Sh1 million will have to visit their bank branches and fill forms detailing the sources and use of their money.

Those intending to exchange Sh1,000 notes worth more than Sh10 million will have to give three-days notice to their banks. They must provide identification documents of those involved in the transaction and seek approval from their bank branch managers.

For those with Sh1,000 notes of more than Sh20 million or the equivalent will require the approval of the regional branch manager or the senior manager. They must also provide their identity documents and detailed information on the source and use of the cash.

Exchanges can be carried out at the Central Bank of Kenya.

Those with old Sh1,000 notes worth less than Sh1 million can exchange them at any bank in the country.

The new notes will help address growing concerns of illicit financial flows in the country.

"We are going to carry out a prudent exchange exercise that will hopefully address this issue and that of fakes,’’ Njoroge said.

This introduction of new notes follows increased cases of counterfeits.

In March police arrested six people in connection with the seizure of counterfeit notes worth more than $20 million (Sh2 billion) found in a personal safety deposit box at a Barclays Bank branch.

It is also likely to play a major role in the fight against corruption. Most perpetrators are said to be hiding huge amounts of cash in houses to escape any paper trail after CBK introduced strict transaction laws.

An official from Samburu county who was nabbed on Sunday in possession of Sh1 million in cash that he could not explain was arraigned in court yesterday, barely two days after CBK issued the October 1 deadline to transit from old Sh1,00 notes to new ones.