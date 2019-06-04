500 jobs as Busia Sugar Factory starts operations

The Sh5 billion Busia Sugar Factory has finally started operations after a decade of court battles that threatened to cripple its activities.

Operations manager Hussein Kaka on Sunday said they started operations on February 28 and that their products were already in the market.

The sugar factory has survived multiple suits by competitors who wanted it closed.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong toured the facility on Sunday. Kaka told the leaders that Western region residents can access their sugar from local shops and supermarkets.

“Ours is pure sugar and not mercury. This factory values its customers and will endeavour to give them value for their money,” Kaka said.

He said the start of operations has created employment opportunities for about 500 Busia youths.

The new miller is, however, facing cane shortage. Kaka attributed the shortage to poaching of some of the over 10,000 farmers who were contracted to supply the factory.

"We're optimistic about overcoming these challenges soon," Kaka said.

The Busia Sugar factory can crash 3,500 tonnes of cane per day.

The company and farmers from the region are rooting for zoning system which they say will end poaching of raw materials.