Wednesday declared Public Holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr

The CS said that Kenyans of all faiths will be able to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in celebrating the Holy Day.

The holy month for the Muslims started on May 5 and will come to an end on Tuesday 4.

The IG had heightened security across all the Mosques in the country during Ramadhan, saying that al Shabaab terror group had been targeting innocent worshippers gathered in the places of worship to carry out Jihadist attacks during the Holy Month.

On May 30, President Uhuru Kenyatta assured the Muslim community that the government will never advocate injustice against any one group of Kenyans, calling on everyone to work closely with the government in fighting crime and extremism.

“Violence is not occasioned by Muslims or Christians but by criminals. It is these criminals that we fight because they are enemies of Muslims and Christians and all other religious groups,” Uhuru said.

The President had joined Muslims for Iftra at Jamia Mosque, accompanied by Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who said his government will consider waiving rates for madrassas and mosques in all the 17 subcounties in Nairobi.

Sonko also pledged to make sure all mosques have title deeds.