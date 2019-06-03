Stench from Siakago mortuary makes life unbearable

Residents neighbouring Siakago Level 4 Hospital mortuary have complained of a strong stench emanating from the facility.

Nthawa ward representative Nathan Githeremende yesterday said the smell from the mortuary has made the area inhospitable.

He said residents near the hospital are finding it difficult to stay in their homes.

Githeremende urged Embu government new health Executive Joan Mwende to ensure the morgue is cleaned and the freezers are working properly.

He said services at level four hospitals in the county are not good.

Githeremende spoke in Siakago. He also urged the county government not to concentrate on developing Embu town alone, but to also focus on other big towns in the county such as Siakgo, Kiritiri, Runyenjes and Manyatta.