Sonko's remarks to Passaris not hate speech — NCIC

• FIDA calls for the governor’s arrest and prosecution for violating Chapter 6 of the Constitution.
•NCIC says the remarks amount to defamation.
The National Cohesion and Integration Commission said on Monday that offensive comments by Governor Mike Sonko to Woman Representative Esther Passaris were not hate speech.
Commission CEO Hassan Mohamed said abusive language does not automatically translate to hate speech.
Hassan was responding to Sonko's remarks to Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris during Madaraka celebrations at Pumwani Grounds on Saturday.
In a two-minute doing the rounds on social media, the city boss lashed out at Passaris after she complained about delays in approving a project and complained that Sonko did not answer her phone calls.
Sonko said, “I will pick your calls when I am free. I am not your husband that I should be picking your calls the time you want.”
This infuriated the MP who walked out on him.
The commission has said that Sonko's words could be classified as defamation but not hate speech.
NCIC boss Hassan Mohamed in a phone interview with the Star said hate speech mostly stirs ethnic differences and hatred.
“Hate speech is when a person uses threatening, abusive or insulting words, texts, images or acts to stir up hatred against a group of persons based on their race, nationality, citizenship, ethnicity or national origin.”
He said Sonko's remarks would have been hate speech if he had commented on the colour of her skin.
"The law does not talk about spewing hate against women or men or individuals. The scope defined is narrow as it was majorly formed because of the post-election violence in 2007 that had been caused by hate speech by politicians ."
Fida executive director Teresa Omondi had earlier today asked the commission to take action against the governor for spewing hate against the woman representative.
She said the incident elicited anger and condemnation from Kenyans on social media who said Sonko’s behaviour amounted to gender-based violence.
"Gender-based violence discourages many women from seeking political positions," Omondi said.