Sonko's remarks to Passaris not hate speech — NCIC

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission said on Monday that offensive comments by Governor Mike Sonko to Woman Representative Esther Passaris were not hate speech.

Commission CEO Hassan Mohamed said abusive language does not automatically translate to hate speech.

Hassan was responding to Sonko's remarks to Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris during Madaraka celebrations at Pumwani Grounds on Saturday.

In a two-minute doing the rounds on social media, the city boss lashed out at Passaris after she complained about delays in approving a project and complained that Sonko did not answer her phone calls.

Sonko said, “I will pick your calls when I am free. I am not your husband that I should be picking your calls the time you want.”

This infuriated the MP who walked out on him.

The commission has said that Sonko's words could be classified as defamation but not hate speech.

NCIC boss Hassan Mohamed in a phone interview with the Star said hate speech mostly stirs ethnic differences and hatred.