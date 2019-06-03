COULD BE DEFAMATORY

Sonko's remarks to Passaris not hate speech — NCIC

NCIC boss says hate speech mostly has to stir ethnic differences

In Summary

• FIDA calls for the governor’s arrest and prosecution for violating Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

•NCIC says the remarks amount to defamation.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko [R] during Madaraka Day celebrations on Saturday.
NASTY: Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko [R] during Madaraka Day celebrations on Saturday.
Image: COURTESY

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission said on Monday that offensive comments by Governor Mike Sonko to Woman Representative Esther Passaris were not hate speech.

Commission CEO Hassan Mohamed said abusive language does not automatically translate to hate speech.

Hassan was responding to Sonko's remarks to Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris during Madaraka celebrations at Pumwani Grounds on Saturday.

 

In a two-minute doing the rounds on social media, the city boss lashed out at Passaris after she complained about delays in approving a project and complained that Sonko did not answer her phone calls.

Sonko said, “I will pick your calls when I am free. I am not your husband that I should be picking your calls the time you want.”

This infuriated the MP who walked out on him.

The commission has said that Sonko's words could be classified as defamation but not hate speech.

NCIC boss Hassan Mohamed in a phone interview with the Star said hate speech mostly stirs ethnic differences and hatred.

I don’t owe Passaris an apology, says Sonko

Governor says he responded to woman rep accordingly, and will only apologise when she does
News
2 hours ago

“Hate speech is when a person uses threatening, abusive or insulting words, texts, images or acts to stir up hatred against a group of persons based on their race, nationality, citizenship, ethnicity or national origin.”

He said Sonko's remarks would have been hate speech if he had commented on the colour of her skin.

 

"The law does not talk about spewing hate against women or men or individuals. The scope defined is narrow as it was majorly formed because of the post-election violence in 2007 that had been caused by hate speech by politicians ."

Fida executive director Teresa Omondi had earlier today asked the commission to take action against the governor for spewing hate against the woman representative.

She said the incident elicited anger and condemnation from Kenyans on social media who said  Sonko’s behaviour amounted to gender-based violence.

"Gender-based violence discourages many women from seeking political positions," Omondi said.

Sonko labelled 'uncouth' over Passaris husband comment

Told Passaris he isn't her husband and shouldn't expect her calls to always be answered.
Counties
1 day ago

Sonko humiliates Passaris at Madaraka Day fete

Passaris said Sonko doesn't pick his calls and he retorted saying he isn't her husband.
News
2 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Lyndsay Nyawira
News
03 June 2019 - 18:29

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    15h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Want US visa? Prepare to share social media details
    1d ago World

  3. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    3d ago Corridors of Power

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1w ago Africa

Latest Videos