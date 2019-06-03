Roundup weedkiller safe if used properly, say experts

Experts have said the weedkiller Roundup herbicide is safe, but only if used properly

The experts in the Kenya National Academy of Sciences said farmers are overusing pesticides and are not following the instructions on the label.

“To produce sufficient food for our rapidly growing population, we have no choice but to use pesticides, but they should be used safely and responsibly,” honourable secretary of the science academy Ratemo Michieka said.

He spoke on Friday in Naivasha during a meeting to reexamine the use of herbicides and pesticides and their impact on human health and the environment.

Pest Control Products Board chief executive officer Peter Opiyo said without the use of pesticides, farmers could lose up to 30 per cent of their produce.

In the past, Kenya suffered devastating effects of pests and diseases, including the fall armyworm, the tomato leaf miner, maize lethal necrosis disease and the larger grain borer in stored maize.

"Without the use of pesticides to manage these pests and diseases, farmers could have lost lmost 100 per cent losses in their yield,” Opiyo said.

He emphasised, however, that all pesticides and herbicides are toxic and should be used safely and handled with care.

“The correct use of pesticides is vital," he said.

In March, a US jury awarded Sh8 billion to a man who said he had for years used Roundup herbicide resulting in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The ruling has sparked debate globally over the use of glyphosate, with lobby groups protesting the continued use of the product and calling for a ban.

Opiyo said glyphosate is one of the active ingredients approved for weed management on crops and has been used for more than 40 years globally.

He said in Kenya, there are more than 70 glyphosate-based products.

Roundup is one of the most popular herbicides. It has been evaluated and approved in Kenya for commercial use.

"But I want to assure farmers that it is safe, and we will keep monitoring the situation and in case of any changes, we will advise farmers accordingly,” Opiyo said.

Kenya Network of Cancer Organisation executive director Christine Mugo-Sitati said there should be more research on the safety of the herbicides and pesticides, instead of making a blanket statement that glyphosates are safe.

“There is the tag line of 'if used correctly'. But what happens to those farmers who use too much of these products and without protective gear?” she asked.

Mugo said there is an alarming increase in cancer in Kenya with six people being diagnosed and four dying every hour.

“As much as we want to provide herbicides and pesticides for pests and disease control, the safety of our farmers and consumers of the food being produced is key,” Mugo said.

