Murders, defilements on the rise in Kisii, says judge

A judge in a Kisii court has expressed worry over a rise in defilement and murder cases in the county.

Judge David Majanja, set to leave the station for the Judicial Service Commission, said of more concern is the unwillingness by witnesses to help with the dispensation of justice by giving credible information to judges and magistrates.

"It is as if some people take an oath not to testify against villains living among them when they are needed before the courts. Such an act does not help victims secure justice," he said.

Judge Majanja cited Kitutu Chache North, Bonchari and Sameta as regions with the highest prevalence of defilement cases.

"In some instances these crimes are committed by people entrusted to take care of the minors," he said.

Majanja urged witnesses not to shy away from testifying because the government has put in place the Witness Protection Act to secure them.

"In any environment where witnesses shy away from testifying against suspects, the culture of impunity flourishes untamed and the cause of justice is defeated," he said.

Majanja also said murder cases are bound to increase in a culture of silence, where witnesses shy away.

He said, however, he will leave Kisii with his head high as he has managed to reduce the huge backlog of cases he found when he reported there a year ago.

"I'm a happy man for that....there had also been this issue of missing files, which is not there nowadays," Majanja said.

He spoke to journalists in his office on Friday shortly after meeting with court officials.