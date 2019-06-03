Kenya battles to recover state websites after hacking

The Ministry of ICT Cyber Security team was on Monday forced to take over the operations of multiple government websites after they were hacked.

The hacking by W4r10k – a Kurdish hacker group - denied access to various websites including that for the Integrated Financial Management Information System.

The IFMIS system was however up and running with only the website affected by the hack.

Other websites affected included those of the National Environment Trust Fund, the Department of Planning and the National Development Implementation Technical Committee.

Also hacked are the websites for the National Youth Service, Department of Petroleum, Refugees Affairs Secretariat at Immigration, the Kenya Meat Commission and the Lake Basin Development Authority.

Some of the websites have already been placed under maintenance after recovery.