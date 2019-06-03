CYBER SECURITY

Kenya battles to recover state websites after hacking

The Kurdish hackers - W4r10k a series of incomprehensible text on site.

In Summary

• Government Cyber Security team takes over operations of multiple websites afeter being hacked.

• The hacker left a series of incomprehensible text on the site, and disabled or broke its functionality.

A screen shot of the ICT logo
A screen shot of the ICT logo

The Ministry of ICT Cyber Security team was on Monday forced to take over the operations of multiple government websites after they were hacked.

The hacking by W4r10k – a Kurdish hacker group - denied access to various websites including that for the Integrated Financial Management Information System.

The IFMIS system was however up and running with only the website affected by the hack.

Other websites affected included those of the National Environment Trust Fund, the Department of Planning and the National Development Implementation Technical Committee.

Also hacked are the websites for the National Youth Service, Department of Petroleum, Refugees Affairs Secretariat at Immigration, the Kenya Meat Commission and the Lake Basin Development Authority.

Some of the websites have already been placed under maintenance after recovery.

A screen shot of the hackers
A screen shot of the hackers

The hacker left a series of incomprehensible text on the site, and disabled or broke its functionality.

Some of the websites have a large logo plastered on it by a team calling itself Kurd Electronic Team.

It has also been reported that the site didn’t have any SSL certificate prior to the back.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
03 June 2019 - 15:46

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    11h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Want US visa? Prepare to share social media details
    1d ago World

  3. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    3d ago Corridors of Power

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1w ago Africa

Latest Videos