It will be wet and cold this week, says weatherman

Dress in warm clothes and carry an umbrella because most parts of the country will be cold and wet this week, the weatherman has said.

Several parts of the country will experience between moderate and heavy rains, the focus for the next five days shows.

In an advisory issued on Friday, Stella Aura, director of the Kenya Meteorological Department said there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24 hrs in several parts of the country until Thursday.

Turkana, Samburu, West Pokot, Bomet, Kericho, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Narok, Baringo, Nakuru, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kiambu, Nairobi, Murang'a and Nyeri. counties will all receive rainfall.

Residents of areas prone to landslides like Murang'a were asked to be alert. Those in the other counties should be on the lookout for flash floods.

“People should avoid driving, wading, or walking through fast-moving waters. Minimise exposure to lightning by not sheltering near grilled windows or walking in open fields,” Aura said.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi counties will experience cloudiness with rains over few places giving way to sunny intervals in the morning.

There will be showers over few places in the afternoon. The Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley regions will have showers and thunderstorms. The counties include Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu counties will have rains in the morning and showers and thunderstorm in some places in the afternoon.

Kitui, Machakos, Kajiado, Makueni and Taita Taveta will experience clouds in the morning which will give way to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

North-eastern counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo, and the Coastal strip counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale will experience sunny intervals throughout the week.