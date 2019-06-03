EALA MP Mbugua moves to court to challenge new currency

EALA MP Simon Mbugua has moved to court to challenge the new general currency notes unveiled on June 1 during Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok.

Mbugua argues that the Central Bank of Kenya did not involve the public in the printing and unveiling of the new currencies.

He wants the court to issue orders stopping the implementation of the new currencies pending the hearing of the case.

The MP also says the portrait of the first President of Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta, on the notes contravenes the Constitution.