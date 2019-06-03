EALA MP Mbugua moves to court to challenge new currency

• He wants the court to issue orders stopping the implementation of the new currencies pending the hearing of the case.
EALA MP Simon Mbugua has moved to court to challenge the new general currency notes unveiled on June 1 during Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok.
Mbugua argues that the Central Bank of Kenya did not involve the public in the printing and unveiling of the new currencies.
He wants the court to issue orders stopping the implementation of the new currencies pending the hearing of the case.
The MP also says the portrait of the first President of Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta, on the notes contravenes the Constitution.
Mbugua's move comes after rights activist Okiya Omtatah echoed similar sentiments saying the banknotes still contain the portraits of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and thus violated the Constitution.
"Specifically, it violates Article 231 Clause 4, and therefore, they [banknotes] are null and void. They have no effect in law and must be rejected," Omtatah told the Star.
The activist said he will also move to court to invalidate the money insisting that the government must act according to the law.