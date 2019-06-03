Cops arrest man linked to murder of city police officer

Detectives have arrested a man suspected to have killed a police officer in Nairobi two weeks ago.

Buruburu DCI officers on Saturday arrested Erick Onyono Nyakundi in connection with the brutal killing of Constable Hellen Kwamboka on the night of May 23.

Nyakundi, 30, was arrested at his hideout in Swam town in Mt Elgon after being trailed for almost a week.

Kwamboka, who was attached to Parliament police station, was found dead in her huse in Umoja estate, Nairobi on May 24, with a deep cut on the head.

It’s believed Nyakundi committed the offence on the said night and fled.

Neighbours said Kwamboka had a boyfriend who visited her house.

“She (Kwamboka) screamed twice and became silent. Some of us responded to the distress call but found her door closed with two padlocks. We could not help,” a neighbour who declined to be named said.

The apartment caretaker, Fredrick Njagi, told the Star that Kwamboka had been a tenant for four months.

"Initially, she stayed with one of her sisters who moved out a month ago. However, she had a boyfriend who visited frequently,” Njagi said.

A report at Buru Buru police station says, “It is believed that a boyfriend who visited her on May 23 had murdered her before escaping. The phone of the deceased was not traced and seems to have been stolen and switched off."

Kamukunji subcounty DCIO Adan Guyo said the incident was reported at Buru Buru police station on May 25.

The officer, who lived alone, had been last seen at her place of work on Wednesday. “The officer was on duty on May 23 and reported off duty at around 7.00pm. She was to resume duty the following day but she never turned up,” Guyo said.

The DCIO said the OCS at the Parliament station called her several times but her phone had been switched off.

“The officers from Parliament went to her house and found the door locked from inside. On peeping through a window, they saw blood all over the house. They then made a report at Buru Buru police station where I, together with other officers accompanied them back to the house,” he said.

They found Kwamboka's body on the bed covered with a blanket. They suspected that their colleague was strangled.

“It is a murder. We are following up some leads so that we arrest the person who perpetuated this. We are confident that we will get the person involved and his collaborators as well,” he said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)