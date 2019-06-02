Corrupt Kenyans' days numbered with CBK directive - UK, America envoys

US Ambassador Kyle McCarter and UK High Commissioner Nic Hailey have praised the CBK's move to make the current Sh1,000 obsolete on October 1.

In a tweet on Sunday, McCarter said, "Great news. One more tool that can be used to stop the plague of thievery keeping the wananchi from the prosperity they deserve."

Hailey on Saturday said, "This announcement on the 1,000 bob note is great news. Anyone who has been stashing proceeds of corruption in cash, to avoid oversight, will have to explain where their wealth came from. Welcome @StateHouseKenya tough stand on corruption."

Kenya unveiled the new generation bank notes on Saturday and announced plans to phase out old generation Sh1,000 notes by October 1.

Speaking during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Narok Stadium officiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta, CBK governor Patrick Njoroge said the new Sh1,000 notes will help address the growing concerns of illicit financial flows in the country.

"To deal conclusively with these concerns, all the older Sh1000 series shall be withdrawn. By a Gazette Notice dated May 31, 2019, all persons have until October 1 to exchange those notes, after which the older Sh1000 banknotes will cease to be legal tender," Njoroge said.

McCarter has previously said corrupt Kenyans will neither be allowed into the US nor pay for their children's education there.

The ambassador said the ‘big fish’ in the country get away with theft of billions whereas the common mwananchi is punished for the theft of smaller amounts.

"You cannot allow somebody to steal Sh20 billion and fine them Sh10 billion. We deal with thieves in a very brutal way, not even according to the law," he said.