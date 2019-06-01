Uhuru on femicide: Murder is unacceptable

President Uhuru Kenyatta has spoken against the rising cases of suicide, homicide and femicide.

During Madaraka Day celebrations on Saturday, Uhuru said there was no admissible reason for one to take away an innocent life.

"Indeed as your President, husband, father and grandfather it pains me to see the distress and anguish in the faces of family members left behind by those who are murdered," he said.

"I have noted with extreme sadness and concern the rise in cases of suicides & femicides. When you take way an innocent life, you not only end that life but also ruin your life in the process."

Uhuru also said that no one who is found guilty of murder shall be spared by the law.

" The law will apply on anyone who takes away the life of another person," he said.

President Uhuru also raised concerns about the rising cases of depression.

As a result he urged employers and learning institutions to invest more time and resources in monitoring and facilitating the mental well being of people.

"I therefore direct the Ministry of Health in conjunction with the County Governments, Ministries of Education, Youth and Gender to formulate an appropriate policy response," Uhuru said.

The President further called upon Kenyans to be their brother's and sister's keepers and regularly check up on one another for safe harbor.

"To anyone struggling with depression, reach out, you are not alone. To any Kenyan struggling with depression I beseech you to reach out and talk,"he said.

He also urged parents and mentors to stand with the youth and be on the look out.