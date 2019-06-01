Terror suspect arrested during Madaraka Day celebrations at Narok Stadium

Police in Narok are holding a terror suspect arrested while trying to access Narok Stadium, where the Madaraka Day celebrations were being held on Saturday.

 Adan Galhai, Urisha Galhai, 22, lives in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

He allegedly has links to al Shabaab.

 

Kenyans turned up in large numbers for Madaraka Day celebrations.

They started streaming at the stadium as early as 2am.

About 20,000 people are estimated to be at the stadium.

News
01 June 2019 - 12:42

