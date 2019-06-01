State secures land for Naivasha industrial area

The government has secured 1,000 acres in Naivasha to set up an industrial place to decongest industrial areas in Nairobi and support industrial development.

During the second year anniversary of Madaraka Express, Transport CS James Macharia said the land secured in Kedong' ranch would enable the government to create employment for fresh university graduates.

Macharia said the success of the service was made possible by Kenyans who commuted using the standard gauge railway.

"We cannot survive as a business without customers. Our clients have been key in promoting our business and if we continue with this trend, this will be the best investment the country has ever made," he said.

The first phase of the railway has cut the time of travel from Nairobi to Mombasa by almost half and the train has a seating capacity of 1,260 passengers.

The CS stated the second phase of the SGR from Nairobi to Naivasha was 90 per cent complete and would be launched in August.

Phase 2A to Naivasha passes through the five counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Nakuru and Narok.

It features five newly-built stations at Ongata Rongai, Ngong, Mai Mahiu, Suswa, and Nachu.

In a move to attract more clientele, the Kenya Railways Corporation earlier in the month created incentives that are set to begin on June 1 (Saturday).

Among them is the expansion of the advanced booking window for the Nairobi and Mombasa commute, expansion of the booking window from 30 to 60 days and the cancellation and rescheduling of online booking for the service.

Passengers will also be able to request for refunds to cancelled trips within 72 hours.

However, the new adjustments will require minors above three years to pay full fare and limit luggage to a maximum of two pieces of 30kg in total.

In February, the SGR was named as one of the 13 most remarkable rail tours for 2019.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)