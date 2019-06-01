Sonko humiliates Passaris at Madaraka Day fete

In Summary

• Sonko said he would answer her calls when he is free, adding he was a busy man.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

 

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko publicly bashed Woman Representative Esther Passaris for making 'numerous' phone calls to him.

Speaking at Pumwani Police Grounds  on Saturday during Madaraka Day celebrations, Passaris had said she had been trying to reach Sonko but he had been dodging her calls.

Responding to the claims, Sonko said he would answer her calls when he is free, adding he was a busy man.

"Iam not your husband that I should answer to your calls anytime you want. Let us respect one another. Even President Uhuru Kenyatta does not respond to my calls every time," he said.

Passaris then rose from her seat and walked away from the podium as the crowd cheered.

Sonko also told Passaris to stop asking about how he spends his money.

"My money; the one I have from my own pocket, I will share with the Wanjikus. The little you have, take it to the children's home," he said.

Passaris had earlier called for a handshake between Sonko and Starehe MP Charles Njagua, suggesting that the two don't read from the same page.

However, Sonko dismissed the claims and said that he doesn't need a handshake and that he is in good terms with Njagua.

 

" I have no problem with Njagua and we talk almost on a daily basis," he said.

 Sonko said his administration is ready to support and work with Passaris's office in projects, but protocol should be followed.

" I will support the woman rep position because she was elected to office like me. But she should know even in putting up projects, the law has to be followed. No one is above the law," he said.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
01 June 2019 - 17:18

