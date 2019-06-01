Push for independence of Judiciary, LSK told

Members of the Law Society of Kenya have been told to vigorously champion for the independence of the Judiciary and enhance access to justice.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili said LSK members should jealously safeguard the Constitution.

He said Kenyans yearn for justice and it is the mandate of lawyers to ensure their rights are protected.

Owili spoke on Friday when he officially launched the new LSK-West Kenya Branch office at Alpha House in Kisumu.

“LSK has a duty to ensure gains made with the current constitution are not watered down. Therefore, members need to serve the public diligently,” he said.