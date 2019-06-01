KENYANS WANT JUSTICE

Push for independence of Judiciary, LSK told

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili said LSK members should jealously safeguard the Constitution.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK)- West Kenya Branch members with Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili at the newly launched office
Image: MAURICE ALAL

Members of the Law Society of Kenya have been told to vigorously champion for the independence of the Judiciary and enhance access to justice.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili said LSK members should jealously safeguard the Constitution.

He said Kenyans yearn for justice and it is the mandate of lawyers to ensure their rights are protected.

Owili spoke on Friday when he officially launched the new LSK-West Kenya Branch office at Alpha House in Kisumu.

“LSK has a duty to ensure gains made with the current constitution are not watered down. Therefore, members need to serve the public diligently,” he said.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK)- West Kenya Branch members with KIsumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili at the newly launched office
Image: MAURICE ALAL

Owili told lawyers to ensure the Judiciary achieves improved accountability and efficiency in service delivery to citizens.

“Lawyers must ensure the rule of law is guaranteed and that the provisions of the Constitution are adhered to,” he said.

Owili was accompanied by West Kenya branch chairman Samuel Onyango and former president of the East Africa Law Society James Aggrey Mwamu.

The DG also called on lawyers to uphold the high standards of integrity. He added that they should stand firm in the fight against corruption.

West Kenya branch has 500 advocates, who are members. It is made of four chapters Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia, and Bungoma.

by MAURICE ALAL Correspondent, Nyanza Region
News
01 June 2019 - 00:00

