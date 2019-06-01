[PHOTOS] Sonko defends wearing Inspectorate attire during Madaraka Day fete

In Summary

• Said he is the commander in chief of Nairobi county.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was at it again, sparking reactions during Madaraka Day celebrations on Saturday over his attire.

Dressed in navy blue Inspectorate uniform and a cap with the symbol of the Nairobi County Government, Sonko made an entrance at Pumwani Maternity Hospital riding on a motorcycle .

Addressing the public, Sonko defended his dressing and said he is the commander in chief of Nairobi county.

"I'm dressed like this today so that you can know I am the commander in chief and I will not sit back and watch the people suffer," he said.

Sonko is often known to cause a stir with his attire and utterances.

From gold rings and chains to flamboyant shoes, Rastafarian caps with artificial dreadlocks, Sonko doesn't shy away from making fashion statements and sometimes faux pas.

Sonko led Madaraka Day celebrations at Pumwnai Maternity Hospital.

Present were Speaker of the County Assembly Chege Mwaura,Woman Rep Esther Passaris, executives, and MCAs.

 

Sonko to rename Pumwani Hospital after himself

The governor said he would proceed to erect a ten-storey 450-bed capacity facility.
News
1 week ago

I'll feed the hungry, Sonko tells Kibwana

But Sonko rubbished Kibwana's accusations.
News
1 month ago

Sonko defends Sh96 million 'confidential budget'

The budget is to cater for emergencies including fires as well as tea for visitors - Sonko.
News
1 month ago

Sonko, Sakaja in bitter exchange over friendship woes

Sonko asked how Sakaja could muddy their friendship over a non-issue.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
01 June 2019 - 14:47

Most Popular

  1. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    12h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1w ago Africa

  4. Your Weekend Breakfast Briefing
    9h ago Breakfast Briefing

  5. Why people are fleeing 'uninhabitable' Syokimau
    5d ago Big Read

Latest Videos