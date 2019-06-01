[PHOTOS] Sonko defends wearing Inspectorate attire during Madaraka Day fete

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was at it again, sparking reactions during Madaraka Day celebrations on Saturday over his attire.

Dressed in navy blue Inspectorate uniform and a cap with the symbol of the Nairobi County Government, Sonko made an entrance at Pumwani Maternity Hospital riding on a motorcycle .

Addressing the public, Sonko defended his dressing and said he is the commander in chief of Nairobi county.

"I'm dressed like this today so that you can know I am the commander in chief and I will not sit back and watch the people suffer," he said.

Sonko is often known to cause a stir with his attire and utterances.

From gold rings and chains to flamboyant shoes, Rastafarian caps with artificial dreadlocks, Sonko doesn't shy away from making fashion statements and sometimes faux pas.

Sonko led Madaraka Day celebrations at Pumwnai Maternity Hospital.

Present were Speaker of the County Assembly Chege Mwaura,Woman Rep Esther Passaris, executives, and MCAs.