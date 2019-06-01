Man with 2.6kg face tumor finally undergoes surgery

A man who has had a 2.6kg tumor on his face for seven years has finally had it removed at Meru Level 5 Hospital.

Daniel Ndege, 66, struggled to eat and speak.

He and his family had visited several hospitals seeking medical assistance but due to financial constraints, he suffered every day.

The tumor, known as a neoplasm, is an abnormal mass of tissue that may be solid or fluid-filled. It is not the same as cancer, although some can develop into cancers. A tumor is a kind of lump or swelling and does not necessarily pose a health threat, according to google search.

There are cancerous and noncancerous tumors. Types of tumors include Benign tumors that cannot spread. A premalignant tumor is one that is not yet cancerous and a malignant tumor is one which is cancerous.

Ndege hails from North Imenti, Meru county.

On Thursday, Meru Level 5 Hospital and ENT surgeons and nurses performed a rare ameloblastoma surgery that involved the removal of the 2.6kg tumor from the patient’s face.

Meru Level 5 Hospital CEO Dr James Kirimi, a maxillofacial specialist (a facial and jaw specialist), led other doctors performing the surgery.

He said the patient approached the hospital last year and since then plans began to bring a team of specialists, equipment and other logistics.

The surgery which took six hours, involved reconstruction of the jaw with a Titanium metal before a follow up surgery.

Dr Kirimi said the ENT team helped the facility doctors to bypass the mouth before they were able to do a tracheostomy.

"We first put him into analgesia to ensure he is asleep. We worked as a team. They helped us to be able to do a tracheostomy. The surgery took us six hours. After tracheostomy, a tube put around the neck, we succeeded in removing the 2.6kg tumour," Dr Kirimi said.

Dr Kirimi lauded his fellow colleagues for their spirited efforts.

He also noted that the developments made so far at the hospital in terms of specialised equipment and conducive facility contributed immensely to the surgery success.

“We are proud to have taken care of the patient’s problems. This is not simple or easily achievable. The facility has the capacity and is very much enabling to do this, not leaving out the availability of specialised equipment’s at this hospital,” Kirimi said.

According to Dr Kirimi there are two key procedures to be covered by the hospital.

Dr Kirimi said the patient will stay in the facility for next two weeks and doctors will continue monitoring and doing further checkups.

“He will need another surgery after six months. We plan to start his rehabilitation after he is fully healed,” he said.

Dr Kirimi noted that several patients in the County have tumors but ignore going for checkups because they are not painful.

Ndege’s wife, Isabella Nkirote, who accompanied her husband for the surgery could not hide her joy.

She said the growth had made the family helpless after they sold all of their property seeking medical attention.

"I thank God for the successful operation because it has taken us all those years. My husband would be fed on fluids especially porridge and other soft foods," Isabella said.