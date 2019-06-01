Man exhumes mum after 10 years to ask about dad

A resident of Rongo constituency was stopped from exhuming his mother buried over a decade ago to ask her who his father was.

Tired of incessant verbal abuse from his stepmother, Odhiambo Ola started digging up his mother's grave in Kitere village. Perhaps her spirit would speak to him and tell him the truth.

He complained that his stepmother had refused to give him a portion of land left behind by his late father. She questioned his paternity.

“He had a long-standing quarrel with his mother who always told him she was married as a single mother,” elder Ojwang Ogejo said.

Ogejo said Ola's father married his mother as a second wife and she came with him (Ola), a move which has constantly tormented him.

“His father died, then his mother died later but ever since he has been ridiculed,” he said.

Ola started digging the grave when people were not in the homestead and he was discovered halfway through the exhumation.

South Kamagambo chief Joseph Nyamanga said Ola said he wanted his late mother to identify his father.

“According to Luo custom a man who marries a single mother becomes the father of the children immediately he paid dowry and this was the case,” Nyamanga said.

"He complained of insults from his close relatives, especially his stepmother who had been telling him to go back to where he was born. We tried to bring peace until we were shocked by the incident."

(Edited by R.Wamochie)