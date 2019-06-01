Magoha denies plan on education degree’s scrapping

Education CS George Magoha has distanced himself from his PS Belio Kipsang's exposure of plans by the government to scrap education degree.

Speaking in Embu on Friday, Magoha said he has not heard about the plan "which must be fake if I haven't heard of it".

He said the education degree cannot be scrapped as "it’s the most powerful because through it one must be taught how to deliver content."

He said he will find out about the proposal.

Kipsang' on May 13 hinted at the new policy shift but was cagey on the details.

"We are still in the formation of the Kenya School of Education to centralise our matters, teaching and management with the help of the TSC," Kipsang said at the Kenya School of Government.

The PS said the proposal seeks to prepare educators' public personalities and teaching styles as well as develop their classroom interaction skills.

In radical proposals by Education ministry policy experts, the popular B.Ed will be abolished and replaced with a five-year rigorous teacher training programme.

Under the proposal, secondary school graduates who qualify to join university will do basic degrees in either science or arts before proceeding for a one-year postgraduate diploma training.

The Teachers Service Commission will enrol them as teachers after successful completion of the postgraduate diploma.