Lamu fishermen accuse government of neglect

Fishermen in Lamu have accused the government of failing to implement key infrastructural changes to boost fishing.

At least 80 per cent of Lamu residents depends on fishing.

Fishing, however, not been able to expand due to a serious shortage, or lack of crucial infrastructure and a ready market for the produce.

Fishermen continue to grapple with the shortage of amenities like coolants, fish processing plants and modern fishing gear.

The majority of landing sites have also been grabbed by private developers, leaving more than 7,000 fishermen in the region to their own fate.

Speaking in Lamu town on Friday, Lamu Fishermen Association chairperson Mohamed Somo said the government was being unfair by "only allocating funds towards the likes of Miraa farmers while ignoring the deplorable state of the fishing sector in Lamu".

Lamu’s major fishing hubs are Kiunga, Ishakani, Kiwayu, Mkokoni, Faza, Kizingitini and Lamu Island.

Majority of the fishermen, however, still employ the use of traditional fishing methods which are not only dangerous but also slow and time-consuming.

Their calls to be assisted with modern fishing gear and high-powered speedboats over the years to enable them to work more efficiently haven’t born much fruit as their situation remains the same.

Somo appealed to the government to consider setting aside funds towards the fishing sector in the 2019-20 financial year.

“We understand that fishing is now a devolved function but we are asking the government to kindly intervene and assist us. The county government has done what they can for us but we are far from maximumly reaping from the sector," he said.

Middlemen have now hijacked the sector and are now purchasing fish at ridiculously poor prices the reselling for better profits to markets outside Lamu, he said.

“If we had all the amenities here, no one would steal our sweat but as it is right now, we have no option but allow the middlemen to dictate this business for us; otherwise we will not have anywhere to sell our produce,” fisherman Ahmed Hemed said.

The fishermen want the government to also help them seek and access global markets for their fish.

