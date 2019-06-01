Embu MCAs fault county for raising trade licenses by 50%

The Embu government has been faulted for increasing trading license fees by over 50 per cent.

Kagaari South MCA Robert Ireri said there is a disquiet among traders after the revenue department increased license fees for all businesses.

Ireri said the county had been operating without a law to support the trade license charges since 2016.

He also said that a Finance Bill tabled at the County Assembly in September last year was yet to be passed nine months later.

The MCA said the county has not met its revenue targets in seven years.

He claimed the money collected did not reach the revenue account at the county treasury.

Muminji MCA Newton Kariuki said one trader, who was renewing a license for an alcoholic drinks’ outlet, was recently charged Sh9,000 instead of the Sh5,000 he had paid the previous year. The MCA said this is a violation of the law.

Mwea MCA Harrison Mwaluko said levying any charges on Embu traders outside the Finance Act is illegal and should be investigated.

Deputy majority leader Murithi Njagi Kiura of Mbeti South was reprimanded by his counterparts for insinuating that the Finance Bill had been irregularly returned to the county executive.

Temporary Speaker Phillip Nzangi certified the issue as a matter of importance and ordered Finance committee chairman Morris Muchiri to convene an urgent meeting with his members and table a comprehensive report at the county assembly.