Consider Knut grievances about new curriculum, MP tells ministry

Teso South MP Geoffrey Omuse has appealed to the Education ministry to involve all stakeholders in the implementation of the Competence Based Curriculum.

He called for extensive public participation before the system is approved for learners. The lawmaker spoke in Osuret.

Omuse said the concerns raised by the Kenya National Union of Teachers should be considered. He said Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion represents a key stakeholder (teachers) whose work will determine the success of the curriculum.

Omuse also urged leaders to concentrate on delivering on their promises to the electorate. He said this is not the right time for politicking.