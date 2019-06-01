Betting apps most searched topic on Google in May

Google Search trends indicate that betting still remains a craze in Kenyan even with the increasing calls for tighter regulation of the gaming and betting industry.

Sportpesa, Betpawa, Livescore, Forebet, Betika, Betin apps and betting closed were the search queries that took top position in May.

With the deadline for filing 2018 taxes fast approaching, the second top query by Kenyans this month was the iTax portal.

The Huduma Namba Deadline was the third top searched in May, following the extension of the mass registration exercise from the 18th to the 25th granted by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones was the fourth top query on the My Top Searches, with the final episode of season 8 aired on May 19th.

At number five was Mother’s Day, commemorated on Sunday 12th May. Millions of Kenyans were looking up different special ways to honor and celebrate the women and mothers in their lives.

DJ Afro movies took position six, despite the ban imposed on his movies, signifying the increasing appetite for local content online.

Brighter Monday, was seventh on the list, a reflection of demand for jobs to meet the high unemployment rates in the country.

At the eighth position was Gold Scam Kenya, following media reports alleging involvement that several Kenyan politicians had conned the Dubai Royal Family in fake gold dealings.

Following the restriction announcement by the US Government, Huawei took position nine as Kenyans using the smartphone make searched how they would be affected.

South Africa Elections was the tenth top searched topic, with Kenyans closely monitoring the outcome, the exercise that saw President Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected.

In the top “May Personality Searches’’ the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was the most searched personality, following the birth to her first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor who is seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.

The second most searched personality this month was the late Binyavanga Wainaina, Kenyan author, journalist and 2002 winner of the Caine Prize for African Writing who succumbed to cancer on 21 May at a Nairobi Hospital.

Tanzanian billionaire businessman, author, and philanthropist Reginald Mengi was third was the third most searched under personalities, following his demise on 2nd May.

Fourth most searched personality this month was veteran Congolese musician Mose Fan Fan, widely known for the song Papa Lolo, who passed away on the 3rd of May.

The fifth most searched personality was President Uhuru Kenyatta, who after his absence from the public eye in early May, caused concern amongst Kenyans triggering the twitter hashtag #FindPresidentUhuru. Followed by Diamond Platinumz, after his ex-wife denied him permission to see his children following a recent public spat. The seventh most searched personality was Kenyan gospel singer, Willy Paul, who was voted as the second most popular artiste in Tanzania after bongo star Diamond.

Rose Muhando, was the eighth most searched personality after she engaged in an online spat with other artistes following the release of a new song, soon after being discharged from hospital.

Following as the ninth most searched personality was well known 19 year old Nigerian actress Regina Daniels after her marriage to 59-year-old billionaire, Ned Nwoko. Local narrator/translator of foreign movies DJ Afro, was the tenth most searched personality.

In the ‘How to’ category, the most trending search was how to make money online - followed by how to write a CV and how to write an application letter, queries that show Kenyans are interested in improving their employment and financial abilities. Kenyans also searched how to file nil returns; how to create a website; how to download videos from YouTube showing that Kenyans are probably not aware that they can download videos offline using the button on YouTube; how to cook pilau - pilau continues to be the most searched dish when it comes to recipes

