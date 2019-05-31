Uhuru gives athletes Sh181m backdated pay

President Uhuru Kenyatta has given the Ministry of Sports a period of three months to come up with a compensation policy for athletes.

The President also said all sportsmen going for international competitions must be fully catered for through the National Sports Fund before departing.

He gave the directive on Friday at State House, where he witnessed disbursement of over Sh181 million to Kenya’s elite athletes , which will complete the process of compensating the champions since 2010.

A total of 3,338 athletes received their cash awards for participating in 32 international sporting events covering the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and the World Under 18 and Under 20 junior competitions.

The President has further given the athletes an additional Sh2 million token of appreciation besides the prize money drawn from the National Sports Fund.

Uhuru added that only men and women of integrity will be allowed to manage the National Sports Fund.

Sports CS Amina Mohammed attended the event.

The directives are expected to bring to an end cases of athletes and players getting stranded at various destinations as they represent the country.

On May 2, Kenya Paralympics team who took part in the International Athletics Meeting which was held in Marrakech, protested over delay by the government to remit their allowances.

The team that comprises of 54 athletes had been booked at a hotel along Thika Road upon their arrival from Morocco, after winning a total of 42 medals.

Last year, national athletics team got stranded in Lagos after the organisers of 2018 Africa Athletics Championships failed to provide a chartered flight for them to reach the match venue in Asaba.

In the same year, national amputee team who had arrived from Guadalajara, Mexico camped at Mministry of Sports headquarters over delayed allowances.

The team comprising of 15 players and four officials was demanding allowances payment of Sh2 million from the ministry, claiming not to have eaten since their arrival.

Their claims were however dismissed by the then Sports CS Rashid Echesa.