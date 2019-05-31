Seven dead in Mombasa-Malindi highway accident

Seven people died on Friday evening in a matatu accident on the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

The accident occurred after a trailer's tyre burst and crashed into the matatu.

Five died on the spot while two were pronounced dead on arrival at the Malindi Subcounty Hospital.

Evans Ogato, Malindi Subcounty Hospital medical superintendent, confirmed said the two pronounced dead on arrival sustained serious injuries.

Gertrude Rehema, a bereaved, lost two of her relatives.

