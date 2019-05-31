Seven dead in Mombasa-Malindi highway accident

• Five died on the spot while two were pronounced dead on arrival at the Malindi Subcounty Hospital.

The matatu wreckage.
The matatu wreckage.
Image: COURTESY

Seven people died on Friday evening in a matatu accident on the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

The accident occurred after a trailer's tyre burst and crashed into the matatu.

Evans Ogato, Malindi Subcounty Hospital medical superintendent, confirmed said the two pronounced dead on arrival sustained serious injuries.

Gertrude Rehema, a bereaved, lost two of her relatives.

More to follow

by ALPHONCE GARI
News
31 May 2019 - 19:38

