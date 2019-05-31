MPs accuse Foreign CS of sidelining Luhya envoys

Luyha MPs yesterday accused Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma of frustrating members of the community in foreign service postings.

In an emotional statement, the lawmakers cited the case of eight senior foreign affairs officers they claim were recalled from their stations but are currently ‘idling’ in the Nairobi office.

Their argument is that envoys, as is the tradition, should be re-posted to another station at least two years after redeployment or transfer to Kenya.

Senators Cleophas Malala, Naomi Shionga (Nominated), MPs George Aladwa, and Godfrey Osotsi during a presser at Parliament buildings petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to act on the matter.

“While ambassadors from other tribes are enjoying transfers and other privileges from one station to another, some getting contract extensions, Luhya ambassadors are being frustrated, humiliated, and have been recalled home,” Malala, who read the statement on behalf of the leaders, said.

The politicians said with the prevailing situation, President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga's handshake has not helped them as their people are in the cold.

“Some of our senior most officers that were due for promotion as ambassadors have been left out and other people who have served less than 10 years rewarded.”

They cited the case of ambassadors Ken Vitisia, Antony Andanje, Simon Nabukwesi, Geoffrey Okanga, Florence Weche, Shikanga Shitsama, Yvonne Khamati and Patrick Wamoto.

The ministry is currently in the process of reorganizing envoy postings as nominees are being vetted by Parliament.

Slots being filled are for Abu Dhabi, Algiers, Dublin, Lusaka, Seoul, Stockholm, UN – Habitat, Dakar, Rome, Kuwait, Berlin, Bern and Accra.

In the case of Vitisia, the MPs claimed he was transferred from Burundi but has remained in Nairobi instead of being posted elsewhere.

Andanje was replaced by Njambi Kiyungu as ambassador yet his peers are still serving, the MPs said.

In the case of Nabukwesi, the leaders said the officer has served at the headquarters for six years since recall without being posted outside.

Okanga was fired in 2018 and replaced with Kiema Kilonzo in Uganda while Weche did not get his term extended as was the case of his peers at the ministry.

“Amb Shitsama was fired. He is unwell and his contribution to NHIF was terminated in spite of him being in the group of people living with disability,” Malala said.

Khamati has, on the other hand, been at the headquarters for 10 years without being posted to a workstation.

The MPs further blamed the CS for the tribulations the late Yvonne Wamalwa faced at the ministry.

They claimed Juma, then as PS, declined to approve Yvonne’s posting to India as deputy ambassador.

“Yvonne would have gotten medical attention in India while serving there. She instead died poor and her kids are now languishing in poverty,” Malala added.

The late VP Michael Wamalwa’s widow was appointed by the former Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohamed (now Sports CS) “but Juma refused to sign the posting order”.

“We will not forgive you (Juma) for that. Maybe she (Yvonne) would have been alive today and taking care of her children.”

The lawmakers further protested the replacement of the late George Godia with a non-Luhya as was the case of Wamoto.

“Whereas we appreciate the need for a united nation and oneness as a country, we feel sad that our community is being treated unfairly especially at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are not happy.”

“We cannot have our officers who are well educated, trained and qualified being subjected to reading newspapers and enjoying tea in the office doing nothing. This must end,” the MPs said, threatening to stage demonstrations over the matter.