Moi meets President Kiir in Kabarak

• Kiir thanks Moi for effort towards sustainable peace in South Sudan and Horn of Africa.

• Moi wishes Kiir success in his efforts to bring lasting peace to his country and Africa.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir met former President Daniel arap Moi in his Kabarak home in Nakuru county on Thursday.

President Kiir was received by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and held talks with the former president that lasted one hour.

They discussed peace initiatives in the country, with Kiir appreciating Moi's effort towards sustainable peace and stability of South Sudan and the greater Horn of Africa.

"This was a visit to greet Mzee and say thank you for his peace initiatives, nothing much," Moi's communication  officer Alex Chepkoit said.

Moi wished Kiir success in his efforts to bring lasting peace to his country and Africa.

President Kiir was accompanied by his Foreign minister Nhial Deng Nhial, Director General External Security Gen. Thomas Doath, South Sudanese ambassador to Kenya Chol Mawut, and executive director Rizig Dominic.

Kenya's CS for Mining and Petroleum Peter Munyes was present.

by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
31 May 2019 - 00:00

