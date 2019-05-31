Louisiana passes law banning abortions after heartbeat is detected

Louisiana's Democratic governor has signed a highly restrictive new abortion law that bans the procedure after a foetal heartbeat is detected.

The law could prohibit abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

State legislators overwhelmingly backed the bill on Wednesday, by 79 votes to 23 and Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill into law on Thursday.

It is the latest in a raft of anti-abortion measures which are expected to face legal challenges.

Four other states have passed similar limits to abortion this year.

In a statement, Governor Edwards said: "I call on the overwhelming bipartisan majority of legislators who voted for [the law] to join me in continuing to build a better Louisiana that cares for the least among us and provides more opportunity for everyone."

He did not hold a signing ceremony.

Governor Edwards has long opposed abortion. Support for abortion restrictions has put some state Democrats at odds with the national party, which views access to the procedure as a core plank of its platform.