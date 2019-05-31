Hand it to Ruto, he's the epitome of hard work

Despite the challenges he has endured and negative profiling by his political competitors who resent his rising star, Deputy President William Ruto is an inspiring true story from the hustler's world.

Born and reared in a rural area where one seldom thinks of becoming DP, Ruto went on a journey attesting that hard work and determination pay off.

When growing up in a village, his biggest dream was to be a train driver because he was selling chicken near a railway station.

Today he is the second most powerful man in Kenya, a coveted position. Ruto is a family man and a national leader who has climbed the ladder to be where he is today. He kept his eye on the prize and shoved shoving aside any negative elements that came his way.

Unproved corruption allegations aside, from the time he was in university, his Kanu youth winger days and when he served in government ministries, he showed the world that despite his humble background, he had what it takes to lead.

There is hope for those from low classes. Youth should not give up but keep on hoping and striving to one day assume positions of influence whether in politics or business.

Ruto has turned upside down the mindset that those from poor backgrounds cannot be trusted with leadership. That's why the tycoons and mandarins day and night are scheming on how to bring him down.

Negative propaganda is being peddled left right and centre, regrettably by people with backgrounds similar to the DP's, but who have been paid to sling much at him. Shame on them, they're being used for selfish ends.

Wealthy power brokers are scheming how to stop the son of a peasant farmer from ascending to the presidency. While they have a right to scheme, they should know the Hustler's nation is on an unstoppable journey. It is time we rid ourselves of the mentality that the poor cannot rise.

Ruto has patiently risen through the ranks to earn his status and we must accord him respect.

The Labour Party secretary general spoke to the Star.