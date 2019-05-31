Farm produce in your kitchen could kill you

The fresh produce in your kitchen could kill you because farmers are not observing the withdrawal period required in the use of pesticides.

Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimur said farmers spray their crops and sell within one to two days.

“The danger with this is that there are molecules in these chemicals that take seven to 14 days to breakdown. The pesticides have metals such as copper and lead that require time to break down. If this gets to the human body, it may cause diseases such as cancer,” he said.

He said farmers spray vegetables and take them to the market the next day.

The CAS who spoke to the Star on phone yesterday said farmers should follow the precautions and guidelines given on the labels, adding that regulations should be strengthened to protect consumers from pesticides.

He said manufactures of pesticides will be held reliable because they have a role in ensuring that they clearly indicate the dangers and the precaution to take when using pesticides.

Peter Opiyo, CEO of Pests Control and Produce Board, said pesticides are designed to be toxic and must therefore be used responsibly.

“Anyone using the pesticides beyond what is instructed is endangering Kenyan consumers. If the pesticides are used according to the instructions given on the labels, there will be no concern towards human health and the environment,” Opiyo said.

He spoke yesterday at a workshop in Naivasha on pesticide use in agriculture and how to address the emerging issues.

Opiyo said the government has set aside Sh220 million for construction of a laboratory for testing pesticide residues in food. He said lab will be completed in the next two years.

The laboratory will also be used to test if the pesticides in use meet the required regulations. In future, he said, the lab will also test for bio-pesticides.

"This will ensure that the pesticides being produced are safe and will give information to the growers to use the products according to the instructions on the label,” Opiyo said.

He said this will help increase the capacity that the board has to monitor the use of pesticides in agriculture.