FIGHTING GRAFT

Births and deaths registrar arrested by EACC sleuths over bribery

He is alleged to have received bribe from a parent to facilitate late registration

In Summary

• Tanui is based at the office of the Registrar of Births and Deaths at Kapsabet, Nandi county.

• EACC vowed to go after corrupt individuals in both national and county governments.

A file photo of EACC headquarters in Nairobi.
A file photo of EACC headquarters in Nairobi.
Image: FILE

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission sleuths on Friday arrested a Nandi based civil registration officer over bribery claims.

Richard Kipchirchir Tanui based at the Office of the registrar of births and deaths in Kapsabet, Nandi County was nabbed by the detectives as he made his way to the office.

He is alleged to have received bribe from a parent in order to facilitate late registration of his two children.

His arrest comes a day after EACC boss Twalib Mbarak said the commission is now focusing on the 'big fish' in the government and county governments as it intensifies the fight against corruption.

Mbarak said the anti-graft body has so far recovered public assets worth Sh3.2 billion which had been acquired illegally.

More:

State to seize assets of corruption suspects

Those unable to account for every penny and all assets will lose them to the State.
News
2 weeks ago

EACC recovers assets worth Sh3.2 billion illegally acquired

Mbarak said the commission is shifting its focus to high impact cases.
News
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
31 May 2019 - 11:25

Most Popular

  1. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    8h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Is Nairobi River clean-up another mission impossible?
    7h ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. 'World's smallest' preemie baby released from hospital
    21h ago World

  5. Why people are fleeing 'uninhabitable' Syokimau
    4d ago Big Read

Latest Videos