Births and deaths registrar arrested by EACC sleuths over bribery

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission sleuths on Friday arrested a Nandi based civil registration officer over bribery claims.
Richard Kipchirchir Tanui based at the Office of the registrar of births and deaths in Kapsabet, Nandi County was nabbed by the detectives as he made his way to the office.
He is alleged to have received bribe from a parent in order to facilitate late registration of his two children.
His arrest comes a day after EACC boss Twalib Mbarak said the commission is now focusing on the 'big fish' in the government and county governments as it intensifies the fight against corruption.
Mbarak said the anti-graft body has so far recovered public assets worth Sh3.2 billion which had been acquired illegally.