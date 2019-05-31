Anxiety as eight lions stray in Naivasha

Residents of Moi Ndabi and Ndabibi in Naivasha are living in fear after a pride of eight lions was spotted in the area.

KWS mobilized rangers to track the animals that are suspected to have fled from Lake Nakuru National park.

A KWS officer said the lions are five adults and three cubs.

“We have set several snares to trap these animals and it’s a matter of time before we catch them,” the officer said.

Wild animals have been killed near Crater Lake Hotel, raising fears among residents of the nearby Ndabibi and Moi Ndabi villages.

It’s suspected the lions killed livestock in Soysambu and Eburru areas in recent months.

Maella MCA Gathariki Kamanu said the first lion was spotted by motorists using Moi North Lake road and KWS officers were informed.

He called for urgent action to trap the animals as they are a major threat to hundreds of residents who use the road.

“We have school children who use this road every morning and evening and their lives are in danger until the lions are trapped,” he said.

The warden in charge of Hells Gate National Park in Naivasha, Peter Lekeren, confirmed the sightings, adding that KWS officers were on the ground.

He called for support from members of the public in spotting the animals.

“There are some lions that we believe have strayed from Lake Nakuru National park and our officers are on the field tracking them,” he said.

Meanwhile, stakeholders around Lake Naivasha have expressed concern over an increase in cases of human-wildlife conflict.

This came after a man was attacked and seriously injured by a waterbuck near Karagita landing beach.

David Kilo, an honorary game warden, said closure of wildlife corridors contributed to the latest incident.

“The case where a man was attacked by a waterbuck is shocking as these animals rarely venture where human beings are,” he said.