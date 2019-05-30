Uhuru to launch upgrade of Kilgoris-Lolgorian Road

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to launch the upgrading of the 30km Kilgoris-Lolgorian road to bitumen standard.

According to sources, Uhuru will unveil the road at Lolgorian town on Friday ahead of Saturday’s national Madaraka Day celebrations at Narok stadium.

This is a key road as it will make it easy for tourists to access Maasai Mara Game Reserve coming from Western Kenya through Oloololo gate.

The road will also improve access to areas such as Kehancha, Kilgoris town, Angata Baragoi, Narok town, Kisii, Nyamira and Migori counties and neighbouring Tanzania.

This is the second road launched by the head of state that leads to a tourism facility. In April 2017, Uhuru launched the upgrade of the 84km Narok-Sekenani Gate road to bitumen standards.

The project cost Sh2.2 billion and it is now almost 70 per cent complete.

“We are happy for this project because it will uplift the living the standards of our people. We are grateful to Jubilee government,” resident Musa Timoi said.

Meanwhile, the construction of 43km Kilgoris-Emurua Dikirr Road is expected to be completed by next year October.

Speaking to the Star after inspecting the work done, South Rift resident Engineer Stephen Musindayi said the project is supposed to take 30 months. He said 43 per cent of the work had been done.

Musindayi said once completed the road will uplift the living standards of the area and also help in addressing insecurity issues.

The engineer asked the residents to allow contractors to divert water to their farms to prevent the destruction of the roads during the rainy season.

“We have put water pans to harvest running water and that could be used in such economic activities as fish farming and irrigation,” he said.