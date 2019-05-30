Uhuru and Salva Kiir lead national prayer breakfast

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Thursday leading the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park hotel in Nairobi.

The 17th national prayer breakfast is an annual event where leaders meet to reflect and pray for the nation.

This year's event will be addressed by President Kenyatta and his South Sudan counterpart Salver Kiir.

The theme of this year's event is dawn of a new nation.

Also present at the event is Deputy President William Ruto, Chief Justice David Maraga, Amani National Congress party learder Musalia Mudavadi among others.

The event started with prayers and parliamentarians organising themselves in a choir to lead songs.

Last year, forgiveness was the dominant theme with leaders, businessmen, and politicians from all walks of life converging to pray for Kenya.