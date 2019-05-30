Three more arrested over slain Matungu watchmen

Detectives on Tuesday arrested three suspects connected with the brutal murder of six watchmen in the Western region, the DCI has said.

The arrests followed deployment of GSU officers in Matungu by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to flush out the killer gang that is terrorising residents.

Fanuel Andayi, Aziz Amwayi Akoko and Caleb Nanjira Alumbe were nabbed following an intelligence-based operation that commenced in the slums of Mukuru Kwa Reuben in Nairobi and made leads to Vihiga and Kakamega counties.

On the morning of March 3, five watchmen were hacked to death by a gang and their bodies strewn in the market. However, no thefts were reported.

The sixth man succumbed to injuries at Vihiga County Referral Hospital in Mbale.

The DCI said investigations led detectives to the 28-year-old Fanuel Andayi who was nabbed after he was found in possession of a mobile phone stolen on the night the watchmen were murdered.

The second suspect, Aziz Amwayi Akoko, 28, was arrested in Butere with leads following the recovery of the mobile phone from Andayi.

Earlier, Akoko had been arrested in connection with the killings that happened at Khwisero on March 21 but was released on bond.

Various assorted gadgets including mobile phones and a laptop were confiscated after a thorough search in Akoko's house.

The third suspect, 26-year-old Caleb Nanjira Alumbe, was arrested in connection with recovered phones. The detectives believe he was at the crime scene on the night the six watchmen were slain.

According to the DCI, the suspects are in custody awaiting further processing.

The 42 Brothers killer gang that is allegedly financed by politicians in the region has been linked to the crimes.

Edited by R.Wamochie