Talk less and do more, Uhuru tells politicians

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged leaders to walk the talk in developing the country.

He said the country would be farther ahead if leaders did what they said they would.

"If we could all just stop talking a little bit and just put into practice the things we have said today, Kenya would be a different country in less than five years," Uhuru said.

He urged leaders who attended the National Prayer Breakfast to go back and do what they have prayed for.

Uhuru has also said Kenya is committed to ensuring peace is attained in South Sudan.

He said peace would not be attained by focusing on who becomes the president, but about service to the people.

"Kenya stands ready to work with you and all your colleagues to help the people of South Sudan achieve that long awaited objective of a strong united country," Uhuru said.