Speculation as Laboso takes month medical leave

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso will be out of the country for the next month on medical leave.

Laboso, 58, who has not been seen for three weeks, will be travelling to the United Kingdom for treatment.

The nature of her ailment has not been disclosed by her office.

Speculation has been rife about the nature of her medical issue.

Efforts to reach Laboso were unsuccessful.

"During her four-week absence, Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok will hold brief for her... She will be assisted by the county secretary Evalyn Rono and the chief of staff Jayne Sigilai," read a statement from Ezra Kirui, her director of communication.

It further reads, "The governor assures Bomet residents and stakeholders that the running of government functions and activities will continue as normal and with no interruption."

The disclosure follows growing anxiety among the residents about the governor's whereabouts.

Her last public event was at Tembwo in Sotik on May 3 when she launched a new bulldozer.

Kirui also downplayed reports that the governor has been missing in action due to an ailment saying she has been in Nairobi and actively engaged in official duties.

“She has been on duty all along and that is all we can say...anything further from this is a personal issue that we cannot divulge.”