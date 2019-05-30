Salva Kiir visits Moi, discusses peace

In Summary

• Kiir said South Sudan would forever be grateful to Moi for his role in the Sudan peace process.

South Sudand President Salva Kiir and former President Daniel Moi at Kabarak on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Image: RITA DAMARY

South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Thursday visited former President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak residence.

During the discussions which lasted 45 minutes, Kiir condoled with Moi following the passing on of his son Jonathan.

The two reviewed the issues of peace in the region . 

Kiir said South Sudan would forever be grateful to Moi for his role in the Sudan peace process culminating in the independence of South Sudan.

Moi said he was happy that there was relative peace in that country and hoped that a permanent solution to the causes of recurrent misunderstanding would be found.

He hailed the cordial relations between Kenya and South Sudan .

The discussions were also attended by the Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Retired Kenya Army Lieutenant General Lazaro Sumbeiywo . 

Kiir attended the National Prayer Breakfast earlier on in the day.

News
4 hours ago

by RITA DAMARY
News
30 May 2019 - 15:15

