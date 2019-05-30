Ruto: I came from having no shoes to being powerful

Deputy President William Ruto has said the government supports investigative agencies, but they should not be used to victimise individuals.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta and him where once victims of false testimony.

"It took prayer to get through and we don't want any Kenyan to go through that again," Ruto said.

He made reference to the Bible verse: Do not bare false testimony

Ruto spoke on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast held in Nairobi.

Ruto also flashed back on his life as a simple cattle herder to now having a seat at the high table.

He spoke of when he heard of founding President Jomo Kenyatta's death as a young boy.

"When I heard the news I was tending to cows and ran home thinking it was the end of the world," he said.

"I came from having no shoes to now sitting at the high table with the son of the founding President."

He said Kenyans should be inspired to rise through the ranks.

"We should remember to inspire the person who walks to buy a bicycle, then a boda boda, a tuk-tuk, a second-hand car and then a new car," Ruto.

"This nation does not belong to the elite alone. It belongs to 45 million Kenyans."

The theme of the breakfast was a new dawn.

Ruto also had a light moment with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi as he started his speech asking, "I don't know why people keep forgetting he was a Vice President. It might have been for a short time, but I suffered the same fate: I was Minister for Home Affairs for two months."