Poisons board officials attacked in Nakuru

Officials from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board were on Tuesday attacked by residents of Kampi ya Moto in Nakuru county.

The officials and two police officers were on a crackdown on illegal pharmacy outlets in the area.

The board's CEO Fred Siyoi on Wednesday said the officers in a bid to enforce compliance had stopped to inspect a pharmacy when they were attacked.

“The board's mission is to protect the public by regulating the profession of pharmacy and ensuring quality, safety and efficacy of medical products and health technologies,” Siyoi said.

He reiterated that such inspections are aimed at protecting the public from unscrupulous people out to endanger the lives of Kenyans.

“We are thus appealing to the public to refrain from taking the law into their hands and instead cooperate with the board in giving information on illegal premises.”

The matter matter was reported to the area chief and police who came to the rescue of the team.

The board has inspected 3,383 pharmacies countrywide and closed more than 700 in one year.

To operate a retail pharmacy, one must have a diploma or degree in pharmacy from a recognised academic institution.

One then applies for a licence from the PPB and a trading licence from the county government.

Those who lack relevant qualification can partner with someone with the qualification but must draft a partnership deed and register a partnership company.